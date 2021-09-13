Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd Buys New Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,053 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,326,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 1,160.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.36, for a total value of $586,773.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,921.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.69, for a total transaction of $271,215.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,381.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,094 shares of company stock valued at $17,810,772 over the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NOW. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $568.00 to $639.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $641.90.

ServiceNow stock traded down $13.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $634.29. 13,196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,412,803. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $596.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $536.79. The firm has a market cap of $125.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 771.41, a PEG ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $439.76 and a fifty-two week high of $681.10.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. Analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

