T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 864 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 29.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,763,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $646,366,000 after purchasing an additional 857,716 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,568,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,186,416,000 after purchasing an additional 597,301 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 83.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 641,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $110,154,000 after purchasing an additional 292,799 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,459,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,451,729,000 after purchasing an additional 283,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GenTrust LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 200.0% during the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 116,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,939,000 after purchasing an additional 232,672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $216.60 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.58 and a 52-week high of $224.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $211.43 and a 200 day moving average of $192.98. The company has a market capitalization of $49.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 35.82%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. As a group, analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

TROW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.62.

In related news, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total value of $1,694,023.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,785,173.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total transaction of $357,388.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,002,021.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,670 shares of company stock valued at $3,979,627 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

