T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Plans $1.08 Quarterly Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.08 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

T. Rowe Price Group has raised its dividend payment by 57.9% over the last three years. T. Rowe Price Group has a dividend payout ratio of 33.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect T. Rowe Price Group to earn $13.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.3%.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $216.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $49.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $211.43 and a 200 day moving average of $192.98. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52 week low of $121.58 and a 52 week high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 41.93%. On average, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total value of $1,689,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total value of $357,388.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,002,021.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,670 shares of company stock worth $3,979,627 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 44,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $5,688,000. 65.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TROW shares. increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.62.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

