Synovus Financial Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NYSE:SNV)

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the bank on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

Synovus Financial has raised its dividend payment by 120.0% over the last three years. Synovus Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 29.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Synovus Financial to earn $4.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.3%.

SNV stock opened at $40.25 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. Synovus Financial has a fifty-two week low of $19.39 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.61.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $488.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.99 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 28.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Synovus Financial will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $64,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,130.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Synovus Financial stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,487,883 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,830 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.02% of Synovus Financial worth $65,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.15.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

