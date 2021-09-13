Swiss National Bank Sells 15,300 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 419,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 15,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of The Wendy’s worth $9,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WEN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in The Wendy’s by 14,248.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,512,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494,970 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,948,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $100,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290,945 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 273.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,329,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,275,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $147,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,943 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,200,779 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,588,000 after acquiring an additional 946,263 shares during the period. 69.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Wendy's alerts:

Shares of WEN stock opened at $22.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.94. The Wendy’s Company has a 52 week low of $18.86 and a 52 week high of $29.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.52.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 34.83%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WEN. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Northland Securities raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Oppenheimer raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Evercore ISI raised shares of The Wendy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.88.

In related news, major shareholder Edward P. Garden sold 81,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $1,930,965.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 307,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total transaction of $7,364,273.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,297,290 shares of company stock worth $30,438,162 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy’s Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for The Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.