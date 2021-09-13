Swiss National Bank Has $9.98 Million Stock Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 190,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $9,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 5.7% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,642 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 29.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 3.7% in the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 2.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 19.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.63 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.03.

National Fuel Gas stock opened at $51.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53 and a beta of 0.72. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $37.87 and a fifty-two week high of $55.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.73.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $394.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.82 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 16.84%. Sell-side analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.33%.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

