Swiss National Bank Decreases Stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 377,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $10,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,428,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,088 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 9,885,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,325,000 after buying an additional 2,075,840 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,360,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,760,000 after buying an additional 89,991 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,221,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,145,000 after buying an additional 940,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,516,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,588,000 after buying an additional 551,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSC stock opened at $28.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.21. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $15.73 and a twelve month high of $30.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.79, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $461.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Holding S.A R.L. Sapphire sold 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $58,275,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 38,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total transaction of $1,082,170.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,963,576.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,138,443 shares of company stock valued at $614,357,170. Corporate insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

WSC has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.22.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

