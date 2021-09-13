Swiss National Bank Cuts Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 308,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $9,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,757,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $629,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,393 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,713,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,247,000 after purchasing an additional 41,948 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 14.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,329,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,260,000 after purchasing an additional 560,677 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 16.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,629,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,041,000 after purchasing an additional 506,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.6% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,215,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,491,000 after purchasing an additional 142,762 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HR opened at $30.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.08 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.78. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $27.18 and a 1-year high of $34.01.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.27). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $131.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HR. TheStreet cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.83.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

