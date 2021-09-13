SVB Leerink Initiates Coverage on Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN)

SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AMRN. Zacks Investment Research raised Amarin from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a sell rating and set a $5.00 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Amarin in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amarin currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.44.

Get Amarin alerts:

Shares of Amarin stock opened at $5.30 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.12. Amarin has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 530.53 and a beta of 2.23.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Amarin had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $154.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amarin will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Wayne Kalb sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $630,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRN. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Amarin by 182.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amarin in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Amarin in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Amarin in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its position in Amarin by 2,500.0% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 7,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.33% of the company’s stock.

About Amarin

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.