Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) Senior Officer Murray Bye Sells 5,692 Shares

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) Senior Officer Murray Bye sold 5,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.03, for a total transaction of C$22,938.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 156,916 shares in the company, valued at C$632,371.48.

Shares of SGY traded up C$0.17 on Monday, reaching C$4.02. 331,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,154. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$287.83 million and a P/E ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.99. Surge Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1.21 and a 12 month high of C$6.46.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$80.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$85.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Surge Energy Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$1.25 price target on shares of Surge Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Surge Energy to C$1.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$1.30 target price on shares of Surge Energy in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$0.90 to C$1.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Surge Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.06.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

