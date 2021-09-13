Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Stock Holdings Lessened by HealthInvest Partners AB

HealthInvest Partners AB trimmed its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 530,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Supernus Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 15.5% of HealthInvest Partners AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. HealthInvest Partners AB’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $16,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SUPN. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 195,947 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 14,480 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,076,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 430,381 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,105,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000.

NASDAQ SUPN traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $26.42. 2,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,657. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.20 and a 12 month high of $34.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.22.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.26. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $141.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

