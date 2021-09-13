Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $141.32 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) will post sales of $141.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $144.27 million and the lowest is $138.10 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $155.14 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $557.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $550.02 million to $565.82 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $604.17 million, with estimates ranging from $580.37 million to $643.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.26. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $141.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

SUPN traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.79. 5,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,657. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $17.20 and a 1-year high of $34.29. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUPN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,943,000. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,763,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 105,313.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,812 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 15,797 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 410.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 104,845 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 84,313 shares in the last quarter.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.