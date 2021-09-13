Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Shares Bought by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 40.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,180 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,409 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the first quarter worth $49,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the second quarter worth $72,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the first quarter worth $78,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the first quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group stock opened at $7.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $7.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

