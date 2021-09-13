Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 2,286 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,286 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

SLY opened at $94.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.32 and a 200 day moving average of $95.77. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.90 and a fifty-two week high of $100.94.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.