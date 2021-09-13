Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Purchases 12,677 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,677 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQJ. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 154,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 61,421 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 123.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQJ opened at $34.58 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.18. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.67 and a fifty-two week high of $35.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%.

