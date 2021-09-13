Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC trimmed its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 3.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,865,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 169,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,768,000 after purchasing an additional 55,199 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 102,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,717,000 after purchasing an additional 14,357 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 87,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 10,039 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XSLV opened at $47.38 on Monday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $32.01 and a one year high of $49.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.92.

