Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $28,000. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.2% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 66.6% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $66.12 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.96. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $50.69 and a 1-year high of $67.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

