Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 161.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,735 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FALN. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $152,150,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $138,457,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,051,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,769,000 after buying an additional 2,136,933 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3,236,154.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,038,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,616,000 after buying an additional 2,038,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,231,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FALN opened at $30.30 on Monday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.92 and a fifty-two week high of $30.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%.

