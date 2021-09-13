Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,293 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,530,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in JD.com by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 17,695 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in JD.com by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 294,773 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,858,000 after acquiring an additional 51,244 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in JD.com by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,371,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $646,947,000 after acquiring an additional 597,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. raised its holdings in JD.com by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 1,105,867 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,258,000 after acquiring an additional 108,253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JD stock opened at $80.64 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $108.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.77. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.65 and a 52 week high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. JD.com had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $253.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JD shares. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. CLSA decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. DZ Bank lowered shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.20.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

