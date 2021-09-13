Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Shares Acquired by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) by 68.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,643 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stratasys were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Stratasys by 230.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 59,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 41,474 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Stratasys in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,665,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stratasys in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,269,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC grew its position in Stratasys by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 5,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Stratasys in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Shares of SSYS opened at $23.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.17. Stratasys Ltd. has a 52-week low of $11.89 and a 52-week high of $56.95.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.10 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 78.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%. Stratasys’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

Featured Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.