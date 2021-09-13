Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Call Options (NASDAQ:IEI)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 10,144 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 4,972% compared to the average daily volume of 200 call options.
Shares of NASDAQ:IEI traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $131.18. 1,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,086,771. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.78. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $129.59 and a 52-week high of $133.76.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
