Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Call Options (NASDAQ:IEI)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 10,144 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 4,972% compared to the average daily volume of 200 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $131.18. 1,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,086,771. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.78. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $129.59 and a 52-week high of $133.76.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12,954.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000.

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.