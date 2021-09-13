Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Stock Price Up 6.1% on Insider Buying Activity

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) shares rose 6.1% during trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $23.23 and last traded at $23.18. Approximately 1,532 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 263,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.85.

Specifically, Director Julie Dill bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.56 per share, with a total value of $225,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Sterling Construction alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.26 and its 200 day moving average is $22.25. The firm has a market cap of $676.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $401.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.30 million. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 18.83%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STRL. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 2,313.0% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,281,632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145,634 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Construction in the first quarter valued at about $8,184,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 374.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 360,766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,705,000 after purchasing an additional 284,786 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 24.9% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,200,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,976,000 after purchasing an additional 239,196 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 10.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,292,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,173,000 after purchasing an additional 224,571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Construction Company Profile (NASDAQ:STRL)

Sterling Construction Co, Inc is a construction company, which engages in the civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment comprises highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.