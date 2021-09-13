State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 4,073 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 340,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,073 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of HCA Healthcare worth $70,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HCA. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 37.9% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth $47,000. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $293.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.57.

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,548. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 7,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,866,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 59,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,778,068 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $256.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $242.31 and its 200-day moving average is $214.02. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.38 and a fifty-two week high of $261.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 16.54%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

