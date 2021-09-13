State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 32,862 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,082,749 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 32,862 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $75,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of F. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 5.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,010,848 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $24,632,000 after acquiring an additional 102,720 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Ford Motor by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 459,867 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,633,000 after purchasing an additional 28,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on F. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.94.

Ford Motor stock opened at $12.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.59 and a 200-day moving average of $13.27. Ford Motor has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $50.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. The company had revenue of $24.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.50 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $219,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,836.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $554,475.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,276,559.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.