State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $92.06 Million Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Equinix were worth $92,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,318,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,973,617,000 after buying an additional 489,436 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,105,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,430,542,000 after purchasing an additional 43,671 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,077,718,000 after purchasing an additional 48,515 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Equinix by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,193,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 145,182 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Equinix by 37.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,131,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $768,734,000 after acquiring an additional 305,804 shares during the period. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Equinix news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 8,250 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.34, for a total value of $6,924,555.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.36, for a total value of $1,061,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,649,502.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,355 shares of company stock worth $18,116,589 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $856.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Equinix from $907.00 to $942.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer downgraded Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $880.94.

Shares of EQIX opened at $844.00 on Monday. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $586.73 and a 1-year high of $885.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $831.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $758.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.52, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.30.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. On average, research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.37%.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

