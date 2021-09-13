State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 325,943 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 12,144 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of FedEx worth $97,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $729,000. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 11.6% in the second quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 97.7% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 37,158 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $11,085,000 after acquiring an additional 18,363 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,816 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FDX. Stephens increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on FedEx from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on FedEx from $364.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.52.

In other news, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,256. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total value of $4,864,980.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,580,648.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,240 shares of company stock worth $9,608,596 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $257.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $68.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $225.47 and a 12 month high of $319.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $279.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.37.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 21.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.51%.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

