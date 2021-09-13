State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, September 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

State Auto Financial has a dividend payout ratio of -266.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect State Auto Financial to earn $1.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.5%.

NASDAQ:STFC opened at $51.00 on Monday. State Auto Financial has a 12-month low of $12.07 and a 12-month high of $51.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.79.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.46). State Auto Financial had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 3.12%. Research analysts anticipate that State Auto Financial will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on State Auto Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

In other news, VP Scott Alan Jones sold 16,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $805,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul M. Stachura sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total value of $76,365.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,738 shares of company stock valued at $6,150,588 in the last quarter. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in State Auto Financial stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) by 182.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,086 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in State Auto Financial were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About State Auto Financial

State Auto Financial Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment comprises personal auto, homeowners, and other personal insurance.

