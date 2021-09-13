STASIS EURO 1-Day Volume Tops $6.95 Million (EURS)

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One STASIS EURO coin can currently be purchased for about $1.18 or 0.00002620 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. STASIS EURO has a market capitalization of $105.34 million and $6.95 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO (EURS) is a coin. It launched on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 89,225,940 coins. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet . STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

STASIS EURO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

