Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Receives $61.96 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.96.

STN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TD Securities upped their price target on Stantec from C$64.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Stantec from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Stantec in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, National Bankshares cut Stantec to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stantec during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Stantec during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Stantec during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Weil Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stantec in the first quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Stantec during the 1st quarter worth about $257,000. Institutional investors own 59.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STN stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.38. 4,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,187. Stantec has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $50.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1316 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Stantec’s payout ratio is 33.13%.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

