Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Purchases New Shares in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 426,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,600,000 after buying an additional 67,408 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 91,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,243,000 after buying an additional 13,167 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 123,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,711,000 after buying an additional 6,019 shares during the period. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. 76.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.54.

CL stock opened at $77.04 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The firm has a market cap of $64.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $74.14 and a 1-year high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $148,081.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,448.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $1,605,141.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

