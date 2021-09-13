SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $23.54

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.54 and last traded at $22.91, with a volume of 45816 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.30.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SSEZY shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of SSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup raised shares of SSE from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of SSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SSE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

The stock has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $1.0679 per share. This represents a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. SSE’s payout ratio is presently 142.06%.

About SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY)

SSE Plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Retail, and Wholesale. The Networks segment includes electricity distribution, electricity transmission, and gas distribution. The Retail segment comprises the business energy, airtricity, and enterprise.

