Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Position Reduced by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,893 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $3,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Doliver Advisors LP grew its position in Spotify Technology by 1.6% in the second quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $634,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Spotify Technology by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Spotify Technology by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $758,000. 54.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spotify Technology stock opened at $247.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $44.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.88 and a beta of 1.51. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $201.68 and a 1-year high of $387.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.33. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPOT shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. cut their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.48.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

