Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It acquires single tenant, operationally essential real estate where the tenants conduct retail, service or distribution activities. The Company has investments throughout the United States. Its portfolio of properties is leased to tenants operating in different industries which includes restaurants; general, specialty and discount retailers; movie theatres; education facilities; health, fitness and recreational facilities; automotive dealers, parts and service facilities; and supermarkets. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SRC. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.63 price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.26.

Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $49.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.10, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.28. Spirit Realty Capital has a one year low of $29.40 and a one year high of $52.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.19.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 3.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.638 per share. This is a boost from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.75%.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, Director Michelle M. Frymire purchased 2,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $121,686.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at $243,372. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 49.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

