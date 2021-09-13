Spendcoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $723.00 (SPND)

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 12th. During the last seven days, Spendcoin has traded down 44.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Spendcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0293 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges. Spendcoin has a market capitalization of $76.08 million and $723.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00062097 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002831 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.20 or 0.00152381 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002235 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00014062 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000398 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00043972 BTC.

About Spendcoin

Spendcoin (SPND) is a coin. Spendcoin’s total supply is 2,595,786,940 coins. The official message board for Spendcoin is medium.com/Spend . The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spendcoin’s official website is spendcoin.org . Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spindle is an investment/asset management platform for virtual hedge funds and ICOs based on blockchain and smart contract technologies. The platform will allow any individuals and corporate entities to invest in cryptocurrency hedge funds and/or ICOs using the Spindle application (SPA). Furthermore, the SPA will enable communication via open and closed forums for holders of Spindle’s cryptocurrency (SPD) and the various investment bodies previously mentioned. The Spindle token (SPD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the utility token on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Spendcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spendcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spendcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

