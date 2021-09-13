SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Financial Advisory Group

Financial Advisory Group lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,732 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises approximately 6.0% of Financial Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Financial Advisory Group’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $24,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,275.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 55 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000.

Shares of MDY stock opened at $490.09 on Monday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $321.77 and a 1-year high of $507.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $492.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $488.59.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

