SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.41% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $49,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF stock opened at $30.64 on Monday. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $23.45 and a 1-year high of $31.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.05.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.