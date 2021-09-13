South State Corp Sells 2,640 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

South State Corp lowered its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,640 shares during the quarter. South State Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its stake in PepsiCo by 1,515.0% during the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.58.

PEP traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $157.05. 38,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,976,421. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.18. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $159.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 77.90%.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

