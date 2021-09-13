South State Corp Has $6.23 Million Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

South State Corp increased its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,169 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. South State Corp’s holdings in Illumina were worth $6,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Illumina by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 313 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,480 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $47,808,000 after buying an additional 39,951 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,711 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $6,034,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Geneva Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 71,925 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,624,000 after buying an additional 4,383 shares during the period. 88.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

ILMN traded down $5.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $453.02. The stock had a trading volume of 5,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,144. The firm has a market cap of $66.46 billion, a PE ratio of 87.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $260.42 and a 12 month high of $555.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $483.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $438.53.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.95, for a total transaction of $143,685.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total transaction of $237,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,881 shares of company stock worth $1,873,334. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $392.06.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.