South State Corp Has $5.40 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

South State Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 104,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. South State Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 10,862 shares during the last quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 3,898,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,447,000 after acquiring an additional 140,205 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 289.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $207,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

VEA stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.03. The stock had a trading volume of 93,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,422,474. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.33. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.13 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.