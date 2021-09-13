South State Corp Has $21.03 Million Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

South State Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Anthem comprises approximately 1.8% of South State Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. South State Corp’s holdings in Anthem were worth $21,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Anthem by 0.9% in the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its stake in Anthem by 1.5% in the second quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in Anthem by 0.6% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Anthem by 3.4% in the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Anthem by 1.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANTM traded up $10.35 on Monday, hitting $367.86. 13,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,164,417. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.10 and a 12 month high of $406.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $380.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $374.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.11%.

In related news, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,300 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ANTM shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $399.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $459.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $419.76.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

