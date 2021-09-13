South State Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

South State Corp decreased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. South State Corp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $11,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOW. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 1,160.0% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 48.8% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.07, for a total transaction of $9,241,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.80, for a total value of $410,203.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,008 shares in the company, valued at $3,544,646.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,094 shares of company stock worth $17,810,772 over the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $14.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $633.00. The company had a trading volume of 8,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,803. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $439.76 and a 12-month high of $681.10. The stock has a market cap of $125.40 billion, a PE ratio of 771.41, a P/E/G ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $596.84 and its 200 day moving average is $536.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. On average, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on ServiceNow from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $641.90.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.