South State Corp Buys 2,582 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

South State Corp raised its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 374,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises 1.3% of South State Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. South State Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $15,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gleason Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% during the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 93,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 5.1% during the second quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 5,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 19,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.36 on Monday, reaching $40.63. 643,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,181,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.01. The company has a market cap of $341.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $22.95 and a 12 month high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. Bank of America’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Truist assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.42.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

