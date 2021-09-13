Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.81% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Sotera Health Company is a provider of mission-critical end-to-end sterilization solutions and lab testing as well as advisory services for the healthcare industry. The company market through businesses which include Sterigenics(R), Nordion(R) and Nelson Labs(R). Sotera Health Company is Sotera Health Company is based in CLEVELAND. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SHC. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Sotera Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.05.

Shares of SHC stock opened at $24.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.62. Sotera Health has a fifty-two week low of $21.21 and a fifty-two week high of $30.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 65.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael P. Rutz sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $1,677,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHC. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sotera Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Sotera Health by 180,766.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 5,423 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Sotera Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sotera Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

