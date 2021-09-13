Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Stock Holdings Lifted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,911 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $4,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 19,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 11,349 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 5,407 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 285,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,050,000 after buying an additional 90,412 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after buying an additional 4,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

In other Sonoco Products news, VP John M. Florence sold 493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $32,202.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,528.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SON stock opened at $62.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $48.20 and a fifty-two week high of $69.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of -32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 18.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 52.79%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.