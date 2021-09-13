Solrise Finance Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (SLRS)

Solrise Finance (CURRENCY:SLRS) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 13th. Solrise Finance has a total market capitalization of $43.91 million and approximately $15.37 million worth of Solrise Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Solrise Finance coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Solrise Finance has traded up 60.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002237 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00075851 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.58 or 0.00122051 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.72 or 0.00176037 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,823.03 or 1.02467542 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,204.31 or 0.07165354 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.22 or 0.00892723 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Solrise Finance Profile

Solrise Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,082,344 coins. Solrise Finance’s official Twitter account is @SolriseFinance

