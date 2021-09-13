Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Purchased by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Snap were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snap in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 527.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SNAP shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Snap from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Snap from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JMP Securities raised their price target on Snap from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Snap from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.77.

Snap stock traded down $3.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.46. 599,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,145,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.80. The company has a market capitalization of $112.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.35 and a beta of 1.27. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.06 and a 12-month high of $80.85.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. Snap’s revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total value of $457,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 804,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,356,079.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,774 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total value of $515,033.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 252,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,840,651.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,776,704 shares of company stock valued at $349,978,515 in the last three months.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

