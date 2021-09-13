Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Stock Rating Lowered by Societe Generale

Societe Generale downgraded shares of Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SNMRF. Royal Bank of Canada cut Snam from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Snam in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Snam in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Snam in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snam presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of SNMRF opened at $5.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.79. Snam has a one year low of $4.78 and a one year high of $6.15.

SNAM SpA engages is a gas utility company, which builds and manages sustainable and technologically advanced infrastructure guaranteeing energy security. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas Regasification and Natural Gas Storage. The company was founded on October 30, 1941 and is headquartered in San Donato Milanese, Italy.

