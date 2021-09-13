Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 6.88 Per Share

Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS) declared a dividend on Monday, September 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.88 ($0.09) per share on Thursday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is a boost from Smart Metering Systems’s previous dividend of $6.25. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON SMS traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 1,024 ($13.38). 55,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,206. Smart Metering Systems has a 1-year low of GBX 560 ($7.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,038 ($13.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 915.52 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 854.46.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 878 ($11.47) price objective on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 878 ($11.47) price objective on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Libertas Partners boosted their price objective on Smart Metering Systems from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,025 ($13.39) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, installs, operates, and manages meter and energy infrastructure assets, and related data services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

