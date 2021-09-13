Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Trims Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 339,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 185,509 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.06% of Amgen worth $82,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1,587.5% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.70.

AMGN traded up $4.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $217.86. 73,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,576,098. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.20. The company has a market cap of $123.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.28 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. On average, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

