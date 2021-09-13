Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 116,360 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 893,114 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 116,360 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Oracle were worth $69,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the second quarter worth $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the second quarter worth $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle in the first quarter worth $34,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 214.3% in the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $9,547,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,547,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 385,000 shares of company stock worth $30,231,050. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $88.87. 117,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,609,851. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The stock has a market cap of $248.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.52 and its 200-day moving average is $80.07. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $55.14 and a 52 week high of $91.78.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORCL. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. upped their price target on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. DZ Bank cut Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.64.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

